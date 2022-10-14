BJP, INLD, AAP opt for ex-Congress members for Adampur by-election

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 14

The political expediency is at display brazenly for the by-election being held in Adampur as three main political parties — the BJP, the INLD and the AAP — had fielded turncoats.

Interestingly, these three candidates were previously in the Congress.

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi got the party ticket nearly 64 days after leaving the Congress. He, along with his father Kuldeep Bishnoi (who was Congress MLA from Adampur), had left the Congress on August 4, which necessitated the by-election. On October 8, 64 days after joining the BJP, the party nominated him as a candidate.

Similarly, Satinder Singh had dumped the BJP to join the AAP on September 3 and got the ticket for the bypoll on October 4. Singh had been in the Congress previously and had contested the 2014 Assembly election from Adampur on the Congress ticket.

The INLD declared Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as party nominee within minutes after he joined the party on Friday. INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala inducted him in the party and announced him as a candidate. Nambardar was an aspirant for the Congress ticket.

Though the Congress had nominated former union minister Jai Prakash, he had rejoined the Congress on September 15, 2019, four years after he left the Congress in 2014. The Congress had also fielded him in 2019 from Kalayat (Kaithal district).

Significantly, Jai Prakash was elected MP from Hisar thrice — every time representing different political parties. He got elected in 1989 on the Lok Dal ticket, on the Haryana Vikas Party ticket in 1996 and on the Congress ticket in 2004.

Later, when the Congress denied him the ticket from Kalayat in 2014, he left the party and joined the fray as an independent candidate and won the seat.

The Congress’ Jai Prakash had given the toughest challenge in Adampur in the 2011 Assembly constituency to Kuldeep Bishnoi (who was the HJC candidate).

AAP’s Satinder (then the Congress candidate) too, had challenged Kuldeep Bishnoi in 2014, but failed at the poll.

Similarly, the INLD’s Nambardar (then HVP candidate) had also tried to challenge Bhajan Lal in the Adampur segment in the 2000 Assembly polls, but only got 3,416 votes.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, a political observer, maintained that almost all the political parties have made a mockery of the democracy as it nominated turncoats which reflected a bankruptcy of the ideology. “Ironically, even the loyalty too, had gone for a toss in a segment where the electorate is showing their loyalty to one political family. It shows bankruptcy of politicians and strengthening of the roots of dynastic politics,” he commented.

#Hisar