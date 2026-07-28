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Home / Haryana / BJP is enacting a stringent law against paper leaks: Haryana CM

BJP is enacting a stringent law against paper leaks: Haryana CM

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
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The BJP not only enacted a law in 2024 to curb paper leaks but is now working to make it even more stringent so that such incidents can be effectively prevented in the future.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated this while accusing the Opposition Congress and AAP of misleading the masses on the issue.

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Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the opposition has no agenda except opposing the Prime Minister and the BJP.

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He remarked that just two days ago, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia had confidently stated during a press conference that if any paper leak occurred in Punjab, their Education Minister would have to resign. “Today, when pharmacy examination papers have allegedly been leaked in Punjab and students are protesting, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal remain silent”, he said.

The CM said that during the Congress regime, youth were deprived of fair employment opportunities through the "kharchi-parchi" system, and paper leaks were rampant. He recalled that while former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had discussed the issue in the Lok Sabha in 1986, no concrete law was enacted to address it.

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He said that when the people of Punjab became disillusioned with the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal won their trust by promising honest governance and formed the government. However, the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Excise Inspectors in Punjab were well known, yet the Punjab Government has taken no action.

He challenged Kejriwal to release a white paper, alongside the Punjab Chief Minister, detailing how many underprivileged children in Delhi and Punjab have been helped to become doctors, engineers or IAS officers under their government.

In contrast, he said, the Haryana Government, over the past eleven and a half years, has enabled students from government schools to fulfil their dreams through Mission Buniyad and Mission-100, helping them qualify for IITs, IIMs, NITs and NEET.

Replying to another question, the CM said that in line with the vision of reducing diesel consumption, the Haryana Government has introduced several measures to promote electric vehicles.

These include 100 per cent tax exemption on the purchase of electric vehicles costing up to ₹30 lakh and 50 per cent tax exemption on EVs priced above ₹30 lakh. He added that the state is also developing charging infrastructure by establishing charging stations across Haryana.

Responding to a question regarding his frequent visits to Punjab, he said that the people of Punjab are like brothers to the people of Haryana. He added that he visits Punjab when invited by its people out of affection and questioned why the opposition should have any objection to such visits.

Cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, Additional Director of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Captain Manish Kumar Lohan, and Media Secretary Praveen Attrey were also present on the occasion.

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