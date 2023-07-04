BJP, JJP, AAP leaders join Congress

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 3

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, JJP, INLD and AAP, joined the Congress along with their supporters under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress were BJP leader Jasbir (chairman, Julana municipality), Mahipal Nagar (former councillor), BJP leader Sandeep, Jind BJP district vice-president Subhash Panchal, Ranbir Jangra (councillor), JJP leader Ramkala (councillor), BJP leader Subhash, JJP leader Gautam Lathar Karsola, Bunty Dalal, Birendra Lathar, Devendra Lathar INLD Bhiwani constituency chief Kulwant Kataria, AAP Bhiwani constituency chief Takdeer Grewal Arya, BJP leader Roshan Lal Arya and BJP leader Pappu Nambardar.