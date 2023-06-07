BJP-JJP alliance faces strain over Jind’s Uchana Kalan

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 6

The Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind district, represented by the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, is turning out to be a flash point between the alliance partners in the state government — the BJP and JJP.

On collision course? The Chief Minister said it was the BJP government and the JJP was just an alliance partner. Deputy CM Dushyant reacted saying he was surprised at the statement

BJP state president OP Dhankar said the party was preparing to contest all seats in Assembly elections in the state

JJP leader Digvijay Chautala says 10 seats lekar vo thaath nahi ho sakte jo majority sarkar me hote hai (We cannot have freehand by joining a government with mere 10 seats. We need a majority for a complete freehand)

The proposed BJP rally on June 18 to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sirsa, the home district of the Chautalas, will be crucial for the alliance.

While the relations were already going through a "hot-blow-cold phase" for some time, statements of leaders from both parties on the candidature from Uchana Kalan have apparently taken the things a bit too far.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala maintained in Kaithal yesterday that he would contest from the same segment in the next polls and remarked that three persons were having problems (due to his contesting from Uchana Kalan).

The BJP and JJP had contested separately in 2019 when the JJP's Dushyant Chautala had defeated the BJP leader Prem Lata in Uchana Kalan.

The BJP and JJP had contested separately in 2019 when the JJP’s Dushyant Chautala had defeated the BJP leader Prem Lata in Uchana Kalan.

The BJP and JJP later joined hands in a post-poll pact after the BJP fell short of the majority mark.

The BJP-JJP alliance had suffered rough patches in the past as well when the state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar announced that the party would go it alone in the urban local body elections last year. Though the BJP reversed its decision later, apparently following intervention at a higher level in the BJP.

The last flare-up was caused when the central BJP leader and Haryana in charge Biplab Kumar Deb indicated that BJP leader and former MLA Prem Lata as party candidate in Uchana Kalan. It led the JJP leader and sitting MLA (Deputy CM) to clarify that he would contest from Uchana Kalan and even added that three persons were having problems (due to his presence in Uchana Kalan).

The JJP spokesperson Deepkamal Saharan stated that Dushyant would obviously contest from Uchana Kalan, but he clarified that he had not directed his statement to the BJP leader Biplab Deb. “He referred to three persons, including Birender Singh, his wife Prem Lata and son Brijendra Singh and not Biplab Deb,” he stated.

Uchana Kalan is the home turf of former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh who represented this segment five times (as Congress leader), besides his wife Prem Lata winning in 2014 as BJP candidate. In 2019, Dushyant registered an empathic victory in the 2019 polls when he defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata.