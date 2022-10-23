BJP-JJP govt cut down on benefits of SCs, Backward Classes: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 22

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-JJP government, the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had stopped various schemes being run for the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes in the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, the former Chief Minister said the reservation of Backward Classes on gazetted posts in Haryana was only 10 per cent. “But my government took a historic decision of increasing it to 15 per cent. In this, BC-A category of 72 castes got the benefit of 10 per cent and the BC-B category got the benefit of 5 per cent reservation,” he said.

Hooda alleged that the government had substantially reduced the number of beneficiaries for the scholarship to the children of the SC and BC students. “In 2014, a total of 1.38 students were getting scholarships, but the number has gone down to just 50,000 in the reign of this government. The number of beneficiaries has gone down”, Hooda said.

Citing the CAG report, Hooda stated that it revealed that the Haryana Government had spent only 55.4 per cent of the total budget amount for the post matric scholarship of the SC/ST from 2014 to 2021. “Similarly, we made a provision for 100 square yard plots to 3.82 lakh beneficiaries of the weaker sections during the Congress government, which include 65,000 from the Backward Classes (A). But this government has not given this benefit to even a single family, he alleged.

“Not only this, the Khattar government took a senseless decision of cutting the pension of 4,90,000 poor and destitute elderly and 35,000 widows. Moreover, the present government abolished the SC Commission, the Kesh Kala Board and Mati Kala Board, depriving the backwards of their rights,” he stated.

Hooda further alleged that the government had also reduced the limit of the creamy layer from Rs eight lakh to Rs six lakh to cut the reservation benefits of Backward Classes. “We will increase the limit of the creamy layer to Rs 10 lakh on coming to power,” he said adding that they have already made a promise of restoring the old pension scheme for the government employees.

He said nearly 38,000 posts were lying vacant while many more posts had been abolished by the government. He said MGNREGA mate would be confirmed and MGNREGA wages would be equal to the market rate when the Congress came to power in the state.

Retd IAS officer joins Congress

Retired IAS officer Chander Prakash joined the Congress in presence of the former CM BS Hooda in Hisar on Saturday. Prakash was serving as the state information commissioner after retirement. He said he would campaign for the Congress candidate in the Adampur byelection.