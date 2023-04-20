BJP-JJP govt harassing growers, alleges Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Former CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government do not miss any opportunity to harass the farmers. He said the farmers were being harassed by delay in procurement, lifting, payment and girdawari of wheat.

Hooda said about 38 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat had arrived in the mandis, while only 10 LMT had been lifted so far. “Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. Due to rain today and the mismanagement of the government, farmers’ foodgrains are getting wasted and they are suffering huge losses,” he said.

Hooda once again raised the demand for the smooth procurement of wheat, timely lifting and payment along with early crop loss relief.