BJP-JJP govt has derailed state, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 28

Congress leader Deepender Hooda today slammed the BJP-JJP government and said the ruling dispensation was just showing dreams to the people of Haryana, but not fulfilling them.

Deepender was here to hold a workers’ meeting at the Congress Bhawan regarding ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on March 13.

He said, “The government has failed to fulfil its promises. In programmes Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh organised earlier, a large number of people had shared their problems. It shows the failure of this government.” —