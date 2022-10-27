 BJP-JJP govt looks to firm up position before '24 poll : The Tribune India

BJP-JJP govt looks to firm up position before '24 poll

BJP-JJP govt looks to firm up position before '24 poll


Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, October 26

Dotted with its fair share of ups and downs in the past year, the Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which completes three years of being in power in Haryana, looks at consolidating its ground position before the state goes to the polls in 2024.

While the alliance has started delivering on its promises, including 75 per cent reservation for the youth in the private sector, tablets for schoolchildren and opening of medical colleges in every district among others, its three-point agenda of zero-tolerance to corruption, job creation and ushering in development remains unfinished.

Though two years of this three-year term went by in crisis-hopping as the government dealt with successive Covid waves and the long-drawn farmers’ agitation, the start of the second term for Khattar as Chief Minister was rather slow. However, he is trying to make up for lost time by aggressively

pursuing the goals he set for the government.

His recent Dubai visit to attract investment, create jobs and fast-track mega projects, including setting up a global city, the expansion of Metro, are steps in that direction. It, however, remains to be seen when these efforts will fructify.

The HPSC’s cash-for-job scam, which saw the sacking of an HCS officer, put the government in a spot since the BJP had marketed its merit-based selections in jobs in its first term (from 2014-19).

While the government’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption took a beating, the government, unfazed by the Opposition’s allegations, not only used that expose to its advantage by taking credit, but it also reiterated its commitment to cutting graft and “exposing” the corrupt by giving more teeth to the Vigilance Department.

Though the BJP completes eight years of being in power in the state, the alliance, which began in 2019, is only three-year-old and newer challenges continue to emerge for the government.

While the Dadam landslide, which resulted in five deaths, and the mowing down of a DSP in Nuh brought illegal mining into sharp focus, other major challenges in the last year came from the closure of government schools, online transfer of teachers and rationalisation that caused furore across the state.

Hoping to get its act together and speed up delivery of promises, the alliance is faced with another challenge that has come from the growing interest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana after coming to power in neighbouring Punjab.

The run-up to the elections will not only test the alliance, but also the mettle of the government and how it makes up for the time lost to Covid.

Progress made

  • 75% reservation for the youth in the private sector
  • Tablets for schoolchildren
  • Opening medical colleges in every district

Yet to be done

To realise three-point agenda of zero-tolerance to corruption, job creation and ushering in development

