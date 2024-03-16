BJP, JJP have secret pact, says Brijendra Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 15

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and JJP, former BJP MP from Hisar who joined the Congress recently, Brijendra Singh, alleged that both parties have a clandestine understanding even after snapping their formal ties in Haryana.

Interacting with mediapersons in Uchana town, which is the home segment of Brijendra Singh, he said that he started feeling uncomfortable in the BJP after some time following his election as MP from Hisar in 2019.

“I was not at ease in the party and realised that I was not in sync with BJP on ideological basis. So, I decided to quit the BJP some time ago. But I didn’t want to force a byelection, so I stayed in the party,” Singh said.

He added that he was not in agreement with the BJP on the issues of farmers’ agitation, women wrestlers’ agitation and Agniveer policy for recruitment in the Indian Army and had also expressed his thoughts on these issues freely while staying in the BJP.

Brijendra Singh maintained that he was impressed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Singh alleged that the BJP and JJP, which claimed to have parted ways recently, were still having a political understanding.

“They are enacting a drama of parting ways. Both the parties are still in unison behind the scene. Now, it is an open secret who is playing the role of B team of the BJP,” he commented. Referring to Dushyant Chautala’s statement that he was told to contest from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat by the BJP leadership and other claims by Dushyant Chautala regarding airport development in Hisar, 65 per cent reservation in private jobs in Haryana, hike of old age pension, Singh said that it was all a bundle of lies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hisar