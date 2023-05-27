BJP-JJP playing with future of youth: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the BJP-JJP was playing with the future of the youth as about 2 lakh government posts were lying vacant in the state, but the government was doing nothing.

Hooda today reached the village of famous Haryanvi Ragini singer Pale Ram Dahiya, who passed away recently, to pay him tributes.

Later, Hooda attended a blood donation camp organised to mark the second death anniversary of senior journalist Purushottam Sharma. He paid floral tributes to Purushottam Sharma and also attended a programme organised by Mayor Nikhil Madan.

Earlier, while interacting with the mediapersons, the former CM said instead of making recruitment against these posts, the government was continuously doing scams. “It has become clear from the latest scam in HCS recruitment that every recruitment is being traded in this government. Instead of leaking the paper directly, now the question papers are being copied from previous year exams,” he stated.

“The Congress repeatedly raised the demand for a high-level probe into the recruitment scams and the dissolution of the HPSC from Vidhan Sabha to the streets, but the demand of the Congress to punish the culprits was ignored by the government. The result of this is the HCS recruitment scam,” he said.