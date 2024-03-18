BJP: Kejriwal repeatedly flouting the law

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Responding to Atishi’s claims, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was working independently. He also accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of repeatedly flouting the law.

Refuting the allegations levelled by the AAP leaders, Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal’s former deputy chief minister has been in prison for over a year in the liquor scam case, while another MP has also been in jail for a long time, but the repeated assertion by the AAP that there was no scam in the liquor policy is ludicrous in itself.”

