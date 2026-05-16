BJP launches 2-day training camps to strengthen party workers across Haryana

After winning the electoral battle in the civic polls held recently, the BJP has launched two-day district-level training camps across nine districts of Haryana under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan on May 16 and 17.

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The initiative aims to strengthen the organisation ideologically, organisationally, and practically by training party office-bearers and workers on key political and social subjects.

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BJP state president Mohan Badoli said that the first phase of the training camps will be held in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Rohtak, Sonepat and Gohana. Similar training sessions would be organised in other districts on May 22–23 and May 30–31.

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Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, state president Mohan Badoli and organisation secretary Phanindernath Sharma, will conduct various sessions during the camps.

On May 16, CM Saini will inaugurate an exhibition linked to the training camp in Kurukshetra, while Badoli will inaugurate a similar exhibition in Gohana. Other exhibitions in different districts will be inaugurated by senior leaders and ministers, including Minister Shyam Singh Rana in Kaithal, MP Sanjay Bhatia in Karnal, State General Secretary Dr Archana Gupta in Jind, Minister Krishna Bedi in Hansi, Minister Ranbir Gangwa in Hisar, Minister Dr Arvind Sharma in Rohtak, and Ajay Mahawar in Sonepat.

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Badoli said the BJP has always been a worker-based organisation where every ‘karyakarta’ contributes toward nation-building. He said the training programme is designed to equip workers with knowledge of the party’s functioning, ideology, election management, booth management, social media operations, IT communication, and welfare schemes of both the Central and Haryana governments.

He added that these training camps would further strengthen the organisation and infuse new energy and enthusiasm among workers. Trained workers, he said, are the party’s strength.

Badoli further said that participants will stay at the venue for two days to ensure disciplined and focused participation.

“The BJP’s objective is not only to win elections but also to develop committed workers dedicated to national interest and public service,” he said.