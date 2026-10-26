BJP launches statewide drive in Haryana to counter SIR criticism

Seeking to counter the Opposition's allegations of “vote chori” over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and criticism of the Election Commission, the BJP has launched its ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign across Haryana.

The campaign, being held from October 22 to November 5, aims to present the party’s stand on electoral roll revision and strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.

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As part of the initiative, the BJP is organising padyatras, public meetings, press conferences, interactions with eminent citizens and youth conventions across the state, BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta said.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a padyatra in Karnal on November 5. The march will begin at 10 am from Sector 12 and conclude at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

Dr Gupta visited Karnal on Sunday to review preparations for the event at a meeting with BJP core group members and mandal presidents at the party’s district office, Karna Kamal.

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Alleging that the Opposition was misleading the public through “false allegations” against the electoral process and constitutional institutions, she said the campaign would take the party’s message directly to the people.

The BJP has appointed state-level leaders to oversee various components of the campaign. State general secretary Ved Phoolan will coordinate the drive, assisted by former minister Kavita Jain and BJP Yuva Morcha state vice-president Karan Pratap Singh.

State media convener Bhupeshwar Dayal, chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma and state vice-president Laxman Yadav will coordinate press conferences, while vice-president Jawahar Saini will oversee the padyatras.

Dr Gupta said campaign activities would also be organised at the mandal and booth levels across the district. “The party aims to reach citizens directly and counter the Opposition’s allegations through public outreach,” she added.