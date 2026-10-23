BJP launches three-month campaign to fortify booths

The BJP has set a three-month deadline to constitute or reconstitute 11-member committees at every booth across Haryana and appoint panna pramukhs to strengthen its grassroots network.

Senior party office-bearers will visit districts, interact directly with workers and undertake overnight stays to review organisational activities and improve coordination with grassroots functionaries.

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The decisions were taken at organisational meetings held during the two-day visit of BJP national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani and national secretary and MP Bhola Singh. State BJP president Archana Gupta welcomed the leaders at the party’s state headquarters, Panchkamal, in Panchkula.

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The meetings on the first day focused on booth-level strengthening, greater participation of party workers and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Gupta, who chaired the meetings, said Irani first held discussions with her, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana and state general secretaries Gopal Sharma, Satyaprakash Jarawata and Ved Phulla. Separate meetings were subsequently held with state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges to review the organisation and outline priorities for the next three months.

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Gupta said regular visits by state office-bearers, state general secretaries and district in-charges would be undertaken to ensure the timely formation of booth committees and appointment of panna pramukhs, who are responsible for individual pages of the electoral roll.

The visits would involve direct interaction with workers, assessment of the party’s organisational strength at the booth level and a review of the responsibilities assigned to them.

She said state and district office-bearers would also stay overnight during district visits. The party would work to ensure that every worker was assigned a specific responsibility and that each organisational task had a designated person accountable for its execution.

Gupta said party workers should actively help eligible beneficiaries access welfare schemes implemented by the Central and Haryana Governments for the poor, youth, women and farmers.

“If an eligible person faces difficulty accessing a scheme, party workers should help resolve the issue,” she said.

The two-day visit will also include interactions with leaders who have served as state office-bearers for three terms, former state presidents of the party’s morchas, and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations.

The BJP will focus over the next three months on strengthening booth committees, appointing panna pramukhs and ensuring that organisational responsibilities are effectively discharged.