BJP leader flags electoral roll anomalies ahead of SIR revision drive in Rohtak

The district administration is making elaborate preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while former minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda has urged the authorities to eliminate duplicate and ineligible voters from the rolls.

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Krishan Murti claimed that it had come to his notice that several individuals had been registered as voters in Rohtak despite already being enrolled in electoral rolls at other locations. Such duplicate registrations are often made with the intention of influencing election outcomes, he added.

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“The district authorities must identify and remove all duplicate voter registrations during the SIR process. Similarly, the names of deceased persons should be deleted from the electoral rolls so that no one can misuse these during elections,” he added.

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The BJP leader further alleged that some government employees who had been transferred outside the district and other individuals shifted to other places continued to remain registered at multiple locations.

“I also raised these concerns during a meeting with Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta on Friday. A thorough revision of voter rolls will help curb electoral malpractices and improve the credibility of the electoral process,” he added.

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He said if the SIR exercise was implemented effectively, Haryana could witness significantly higher voter participation in future elections, similar to the high turnout seen in West Bengal. He accused the Congress of unnecessarily criticising the exercise and misleading the public.

Referring to developmental works in the district, Krishan Murti said several flood-control projects announced by the state government had been completed, providing relief to the farmers who had long suffered due to waterlogging during the monsoon season. He noted that standing kharif crops in many villages were damaged last year because of poor drainage infrastructure.

“The state government has taken concrete steps to address this chronic problem. Some of the completed projects will be inaugurated by DC Sachin Gupta in the coming days. The state government had approved 29 flood-protection schemes worth Rs 53 crore to permanently resolve waterlogging issues in the affected areas,” he pointed out.