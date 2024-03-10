BJP leader hears out locals’ issues

Rohtak, March 9
Former minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda today carried out a public contact programme in Makrauli Kalan village under the Kiloi-Garhi Sampla Assembly segment to receive people’s feedback about the welfare policies executed by the BJP governments at the Centre and state level in the last decade.
“The programme is not only aimed at receiving the feedback, but also propagating the government policies among the people so that the benefit could reach all beneficiaries. There used to be a ‘parchi-kharchi’ system during the previous governments’ rule, but the Khattar-led BJP government has provided jobs on merit basis,” said Murti.
The former minister said the time had come to decide the future of the nation and state was secure and bright since the Lok Sabha elections were approaching. He called upon the people to support and vote for the BJP for India to become a superpower at the global level.
