BJP leader held in 'fraud' case, relative absconding

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 23

The Ambala police have arrested a local BJP leader for allegedly duping a person of Rs 27 lakh on the pretext of a job offer in the Haryana Police and getting an employee reinstated. The accused had posed as OSD to Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

He has been identified as Ashish Gulati, vice-president of Mahesh Nagar Mandal of the BJP, and the other accused is his relative Lakshay Dutta. While Gulati has been arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody, the second accused is yet to be arrested. Earlier, a case had been registered under various sections of the IPC at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

Manish Garg, a resident of Kurukshetra, met minister Anil Vij and alleged that in March this year he met Dutta ,who introduced Gulati as the OSD of the minister. The complainant met the accused in connection with a cheating case registered at Pehowa Sadar police station in which he had accused some people of duping him of Rs 1.31 crore.

“Gulati reportedly made a call to Kurukshetra SP and talked about the case. He assured me that he would get the money back and also said that if there was any other work related to the police department, including recruitment or reinstating, then he could get it done. Dutta took Rs 2 lakh for the work. A week later, Dutta again assured me of getting the money back, along with interest, and maintained that I will get Rs 1.87 crore,” he stated.

The complainant further alleged that Dutta asked him about the recruitment of sub-inspector and sought Rs 18 lakh for the job. “I talked to a landlord, Vikram Singh, about the same and he gave the name of son of his brother-in-law. Vikram transferred Rs 11 lakh from his account and gave Rs 7 lakh in cash. Later, Dutta provided a copy of a fake recruitment list, in which the belt number of the ‘sub-inspector’ was mentioned. He also gave the information about the joining in Madhuban on May 20. Meanwhile, Vikram also sought the reinstation of his brother-in-law Ajay, for which Dutta demanded Rs 8 lakh. While Rs 7 lakh was transferred, Rs 1 lakh was to be given later,” he added.

IG, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj said that a person submitted a complaint to the home minister that Gulati posed as the OSD of the minister and took money for the recruitment of SI.

#Ambala #BJP