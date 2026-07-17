BJP leaders hail Modi’s development push, watch live telecast at Jagadhri programme in Haryana

The inauguration and launch of various development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind were telecast live on a large LED screen at Gupta Palace in Jagadhri, where hundreds of public representatives, BJP workers and members of the public listened to the Prime Minister’s address live.

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During the programme, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and former Cabinet Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar presented Happy Cards to five beneficiaries and symbolic keys to two beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

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Besides others, Special Officer (Grievance Redressal) to the Haryana Chief Minister Bhopal Singh Khadri, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Mayor Suman Bahamani, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, senior BJP leader Nepal Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner Preeti, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Chand Thaska, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, market committee chairman Rakesh Tyagi, Engineer Rishipal and BJP district media in-charge Kapil Manish Garg were also present on the occasion.

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On the occasion, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said that India had established itself globally as a strong, self-reliant and powerful nation. “Unprecedented work is being done in the areas of expansion of modern infrastructure, railways, roads, energy, digital technology and industrial development,” said Arora.

He further said the launch of cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technology such as the hydrogen train symbolised India’s scientific capabilities, technological prowess and the government’s commitment to green energy. “This will not only reduce pollution but also make the future transportation system safer, more modern and environmentally friendly,” said Arora.

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Former Cabinet Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar said it was an important and historic day in the history of India’s development. “Rapid progress is underway in the country’s infrastructure development, railway modernisation, expressways, Vande Bharat trains, semi-high-speed rail networks, airport expansion and green energy,” said Kanwarpal Gujjar.

He further said the benefits of the Central Government’s public welfare policies were reaching every section of society and that the country was writing a new chapter of development.

Rajesh Sapra expressed gratitude to all BJP office-bearers, workers and dignitaries present at the event.

He said the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of development projects promised to Haryana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give new impetus and direction to the state’s development. “This will provide better facilities to the public and propel Haryana to new heights of progress,” said Rajesh Sapra.