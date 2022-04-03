BJP leader's kin struggles to prove himself alive

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 2

Tola Ram, the brother-in-law of late Dr Mangal Sein, a prominent BJP leader who served as the Deputy Chief Minister, chief of the party’s state unit and seven-time Rohtak MLA, has been making rounds of government offices for months to get his old age pension resumed.

The pension of Ram, who has himself served the BJP for long and is closely associated with top leaders of the ruling party, was stopped last year as he was shown dead in government records by mistake after the death of his wife.

Apparently, he was also considered dead along with his wife due to some clerical/procedural error. The government’s pension record showed that Ram died on July 1, 2021.

Officials apathetic When we approach the officials concerned regarding the matter, they give hollow assurances or just refuse to speak to us. We do not know on which door to knock. —Tola Ram, Rohtak resident

Since then, he has been trying to get his pension resumed and is running from pillar to post for justice, but to no avail.

After the publication of a news report regarding the matter in these columns recently, the district administration had sent a government officer to Ram’s house to rectify the record.

“However, the pension has not been resumed as yet. When we approach the officials concerned regarding the matter, they give hollow assurances or just refuse to speak to us. We do not know on which door to knock,” laments Ram.

A resident of Lahli village in Rohtak district, 79-year-old Ram has personally visited the government offices carrying his identity proof and other testimonials, including a written note from the village sarpanch, to prove that he is alive.

His daughter Suman rues that her father’s pension has not been resumed even after furnishing the requisite documents and following the official procedure.

Tired of making the rounds of government offices, Ram has now appealed to the state and the district administration to consider him alive and get his pension resumed.