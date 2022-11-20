BJP leader's murder: Accused who did recce before crime held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

The special task force (STF) has arrested an absconding criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana (alias Sukhi).

The arrested accused was involved in the planning and recee ahead of the BJP leader’s murder. Eight accused have been arrested in the case so far, according to a senior official of the STF.

Four cases are already registered against the arrested accused (Sonu) at the Badshahpur police station.

The murder of the BJP leader took place on September 1 around 3.30 pm at a showroom on the Gurdwara road. Sukhbir of Rithoj village and his friend had gone to the showroom to buy some clothes. As soon as they entered the showroom, four attackers reached there and opened fire on them. They shot Sukhbir and fled. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

On September 4, the crime branch arrested shooter Yogesh (alias Seelu) of Rajasthan. Later the investigation was transferred to the STF.

On September 22, the STF arrested main accused Chaman (alias Pawan), brother-in-law of deceased Sukhbir Khatana. Chaman said Sukhbir had a love marriage with his sister in 2008 and due to that, he nurtured enmity against Sukhbir.

The murder was planned by Joginder Khatana, brother of JJP leader Rohtash Khatana. Joginder instigated Chaman and also gave him around Rs 25 lakh. The STF had also arrested Joginder.

Eight arrests so far