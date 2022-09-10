Gurugram BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana's murder: Family gheraoes police station, demands SIT inquiry

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 9

Angered over the police inaction in the local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi, murder case, kin of the deceased and villagers gheraoed the Police Commissioner’s office today, demanding action against the accused, including the main culprit Chaman.

The protesters gave an ultimatum to the police that if all the accused were not nabbed within five days, they would take to roads. They have also been demanding a special investigating team (SIT) for the same. During the protest, an altercation was witnessed between a protester and ACP Crime Preetpal Singh Sangwan. DCP (west) Deepak Saharan reached there and placated the protesters. After nine days of murder of the local BJP leader, only one accused has been arrested. Due to this, more than 150 people, along with the victim’s family, reached the Police Commissioner’s office and expressed their displeasure with the police action.

Initially, ACP City Rajendra Singh Dalal, ACP Crime Preetpal Singh Sangwan, DCP Crime Vijay Pratap Singh reached here and tried to convince the people. During the conversation, a protester said something while accusing the police of taking bribe, ACP Sangwan protested and an altercation ensued between them. After this, DCP (Headquarters) Dr Anshu Singla tried to convince the protesters but all in vain.

Later, DCP West Deepak Saharan reached there and convinced the irate protesters. DCP West Deepak Saharan said one of the accused has been arrested and the probe is underway. The other accused will be nabbed as earliest possible while security has also been provided to the family, he said.

Local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana, alias, Sukhi (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at the Raymond showroom, near Sadar bazaar in broad daylight on September 1. An FIR was registered against Chaman and others at the Civil Lines police station and only one accused has been arrested by the police yet.

#gurugram