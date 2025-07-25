The son of a BJP leader and owner of a private hospital was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on the Rampura road in Safidon town of Jind district on Thursday night. The victim has been identified as Vikas Sharma, son of BJP leader Shiv Kumar Sharma who served as the block president of the party recently.

The police have registered a case of murder against some accused on the basis of a complaint by Shiv Kumar Sharma.

According to information, a person named Anil Sharma, who is known to Shiv Kumar, picked up Vikas from his hospital on Thursday night, along with another person Happy, and drove him to Assandh. Later, around 10 pm, as they approached Safidon, their car was blocked by two other vehicles. When Vikas asked the drivers to move, 7-8 armed men attacked him with knives.

The victim got married 1.5 years ago and has a five-month-old daughter. Following the incident, BJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam visited the hospital and met the victim’s family. Police officials said that they were reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.