Home / Haryana / BJP leader's son stabbed to death in Haryana's Safidon

BJP leader's son stabbed to death in Haryana's Safidon

Son of BJP leader Shiv Kumar Sharma, victim Vikas Sharma was the owner of a hospital in Safidon town of Jind district
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:03 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The son of a BJP leader and owner of a private hospital was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on the Rampura road in Safidon town of Jind district on Thursday night. The victim has been identified as Vikas Sharma, son of BJP leader Shiv Kumar Sharma who served as the block president of the party recently.

The police have registered a case of murder against some accused on the basis of a complaint by Shiv Kumar Sharma.

According to information, a person named Anil Sharma, who is known to Shiv Kumar, picked up Vikas from his hospital on Thursday night, along with another person Happy, and drove him to Assandh. Later, around 10 pm, as they approached Safidon, their car was blocked by two other vehicles. When Vikas asked the drivers to move, 7-8 armed men attacked him with knives.

The victim got married 1.5 years ago and has a five-month-old daughter. Following the incident, BJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam visited the hospital and met the victim’s family. Police officials said that they were reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.

