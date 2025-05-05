BJP leaders use Khattar’s birthday to showcase his relevance in Haryana politics

Some BJP leaders in Haryana's Sirsa are organising blood donation camps on the birthday of former Chief Minister and current Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who turned 68 on Monday.

Though Khattar is now in the central Cabinet, these events seem to be an attempt by his close supporters to demonstrate that he still has influence in Haryana's political scene.

In Sirsa, BJP leader Gobind Kanda said a blood donation camp was held at the party office to mark Khattar's birthday. He urged people to participate and praised Khattar for bringing job reforms that provided employment to thousands of youth without bribes or recommendations. Kanda stated that Khattar's policies were so effective that other states are adopting them.

Kanda also mentioned that during his 10-year tenure as CM, Khattar achieved more than some leaders accomplish in 20-25 years. He highlighted how Khattar raised the income limit for the Ayushman Bharat scheme from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jaswinder Singh Meenu Beniwal, who is now President of the Haryana Olympic Association, organised a blood donation camp in Nathusari Chopta. This is his first event in Sirsa after assuming this new role.

While his supporters say it is meant to celebrate Khattar, critics, especially from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), have described it as a political maneuver.

INLD workers posted on social media that such events never happened before and questioned the real motive behind them. They claimed it is an effort to gain local attention and strengthen the BJP's political position in the Ellenabad constituency.

Meenu Beniwal, who joined the BJP last year at a rally attended by Khattar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been active in various elections since then. His recent post featured only Khattar's photo, omitting any other state BJP leaders, which has also attracted attention.