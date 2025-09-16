BJP local unit heads walk out of meeting at Meham

Some local unit heads of the BJP staged a walkout from a party meeting organised at Meham town in Rohtak district last evening.

The mandal heads, who boycotted the meeting, later complained that they were not given due regard, due to which they left the meeting midway.

On the other hand, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, who chaired the meeting, stated that he did not notice any such move during the meeting.

“I did not take note of any such move during the meeting, though I was told about it later. From what I have been told, it seems that the move was pre-planned. If such a walkout has taken place, it amounts to indiscipline,” Jangra said on being contacted for his comments.

Party sources maintain that the matter pertains to differences between MP Jangra and Deepak Hooda, who had contested the last Assembly election from Meham constituency as the BJP nominee.

A BJP workers’ meeting was organised at Meham on Sunday. Chairing the meeting, the Rajya Sabha MP invited the party workers to Vishwakarma Mahakumbh to be organised on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at Rohtak’s new grain market on September 17, which also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, some mandal heads, who were not seated in the front rows, walked out of the meeting along with some other party workers. The disgruntled workers alleged that certain pro-Congress leaders hogged the limelight at the meeting, while old workers of the BJP were ignored.

Saiman mandal head Manoj Pahalwan, Mokhra mandal head Mukesh and Lakhan Majra mandal head Amit Chauhan later stated that they did not get the due regard at the meeting, due to which they boycotted it and walked out. Mandal heads maintained that they would bring the matter to the notice of the party leadership.