BJP looks to retain Ambala, Congress eyes comeback

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 12

While the BJP is trying hard to retain the Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback here.

The BJP has fielded Banto Kataria from Ambala after the demise of Rattan Lal Kataria. She has been actively campaigning for the elections and is confident of retaining the seat. However, there have been incidents of farmers confronting her and raising slogans against the BJP.

Banto Kataria said “The BJP has worked for all the sections of the society and I am confident that the people will continue to support the party. They will contribute in achieving the target of a Viksit Bharat set by PM Narendra Modi. We have been getting a good response and the BJP will form its government for the third time.”

Meanwhile, for Congress, sitting MLA from Mullana Assembly constituency Varun Chaudhry has been leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Chaudhry said “People are angry with the wrong policies of the BJP government and they have made up their minds to teach the BJP a lesson in the election.”

