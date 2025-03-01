BJP mayoral candidate accused of using doctored video to claim support from Rao Inderjit Singh

BJP’s mayoral candidate Sunder Lal Yadav has been accused of using a doctored video of Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh to claim his support. This allegation comes just hours before Manesar’s first election. According to the complaint filed by rival independent candidate Dr Inderjeet Yadav’s team, Sunder Lal used an old video of Singh and manipulated it using AI to show support for his campaign.

The complaint states that Sunder Lal was struggling to get support from Rao Inderjit Singh, who is also the Union Minister. Despite Singh campaigning for BJP’s mayoral candidate, he did not attend Sunder Lal’s campaign or mention his name. In response, Sunder Lal allegedly released the doctored video showing Singh citing a busy schedule as the reason for not attending the campaign and seeking votes for him. “Sunder Lal is not getting support from his own party MP and Ahir stalwart Rao Inderjit Singh. It is a known fact, which became evident after Rao did not join Sunder Lal’s campaign..,” said Dr Inderjeet Yadav.

Sources close to Rao Inderjit Singh revealed that he neither recorded nor circulated the video in question. Sunder Lal’s side of the story could not be obtained as he remained unavailable. It’s worth noting that Sunder Lal is a close associate of Rao Narbir, who has been openly campaigning for him, while Rao Inderjit Singh has maintained a distance.