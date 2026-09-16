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Home / Haryana / BJP merely engaging in event mgmt, misusing govt machinery: Sampat Singh

BJP merely engaging in event mgmt, misusing govt machinery: Sampat Singh

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:17 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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INLD leader Sampat Singh during a party meeting in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday.
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Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Convenor Prof Sampat Singh held a meeting with party workers at the PWD Rest House in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. District president Jagmal Singh, state spokesperson Onkar Singh and several other party leaders attended the meeting.

During the meeting, he said that the BJP was merely engaging in event management and misusing government machinery.

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“The law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the state under the BJP’s regime, and a similar situation is being observed in hospitals and schools. Unemployment and organised crime are on the rise, but the BJP is busy organising different events. The BJP government has now announced that it will observe a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17. During this period, the functioning of government departments will come to a standstill across the nation as officials are being assigned duties for various events. The party is just misusing the government machinery for its promotion,” he added.

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Taking a dig at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Singh remarked that in his entire political career, he had never seen a Chief Minister spend more time in other states than in his own. He said that while a Chief Minister was free to attend political events anywhere, the people and interests of his own state should always remain the top priority.

Regarding the issue of ‘freehold’ status in the Sadar Area of Ambala Cantonment, Sampat Singh stated that the residents’ demand for freehold status dates back decades. The INLD government had granted freehold ownership rights to residents of 13 colonies in Ambala Cantonment at a rate of Rs 140 per square yard.

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“If voted to power, the INLD government will again give ownership rights at the same rate to the remaining families. Instead of entangling people in exorbitant collector rates and complex bureaucratic procedures, they should be granted their rights through a simple and affordable system,” he said.

The INLD leader also criticised Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij for not taking adequate measures to resolve the issue over the years and said, “The minister has failed to provide a permanent solution despite representing Ambala Cantonment for so many years. Despite the expenditure of crores of rupees and grand claims of development, issues regarding roads, sewerage, stormwater drainage, sanitation, drinking water, traffic, parking and many others continue to plague the public.”

“If the government is genuinely developing Ambala Cantonment, the public deserves to know why these problems persist despite such massive spending. Development is not achieved merely through project announcements and foundation-stone laying ceremonies; the benefits must be visible to the people on the ground,” he said.

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