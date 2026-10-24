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Home / Haryana / BJP minority morcha worker found dead on railway track in Panipat

BJP minority morcha worker found dead on railway track in Panipat

62-year-old social worker was reportedly run over by Malwa Express; GRP begins probe

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:23 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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62-year-old Fahimuddin Saifi, BJP minority morcha leader
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A BJP leader was found dead on a railway track near Babarpur railway station under suspicious circumstances on Friday. Following the information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot, shifted the body to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital and initiated an investigation.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Fahimuddin Saifi, a resident of Eldeco. He had left home on Thursday morning but did not return, following which his family members began searching for him.

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Saifi was associated with the BJP’s Minority Morcha as a senior party worker. He was also the president of Bharatiya Sufi Samvad, national vice-president of the Saifi Welfare Association and a social worker.

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He ran a machine card manufacturing unit and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

SI Dharampal, SHO, GRP, said the family members approached the GRP on Thursday evening after Saifi failed to return home. They later identified his body, he added.

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During the preliminary investigation, it emerged that Saifi had left home at 7 am on Thursday and was run over by the Malwa Express on the up line at around 8.40 am, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday, he added.

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