With the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved its MLAs to hotel JW Marriott in Chandigarh.

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The MLAs were called to Haryana Niwas for breakfast. From there, they were taken to the hotel in a bus. It is learnt that CM Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who has been appointed by the BJP as an observer for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, also reached the hotel.

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The BJP has 48 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held for two Rajya Sabha seats. For a candidate to win, they need 31 first-preference votes. The saffron party’s candidate, Sanjay Bhatia, is expected to sail through smoothly.

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For the second seat, there will be a competition between Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who is backed by the BJP and Independents, and Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh.

To prevent poaching of its MLAs, the Congress had already taken its 31 MLAs to Kufri in Shimla. The party is also expected to hold a training session for its MLAs.

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Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP appointed Cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi as the election agent, while Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa and MLA Yogender Rana will be the counting agents.

Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and MLA Sunil Sangwan have been appointed as party representatives and party agents.