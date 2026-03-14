DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP moves its Haryana MLAs to Chandigarh's JW Marriott hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

BJP moves its Haryana MLAs to Chandigarh's JW Marriott hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

A day ago, the Congress took its 31 MLAs to Shimla over fears of cross-voting

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar have also reached the hotel.
Advertisement

With the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved its MLAs to hotel JW Marriott in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The MLAs were called to Haryana Niwas for breakfast. From there, they were taken to the hotel in a bus. It is learnt that CM Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who has been appointed by the BJP as an observer for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, also reached the hotel.

Advertisement

The BJP has 48 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held for two Rajya Sabha seats. For a candidate to win, they need 31 first-preference votes. The saffron party’s candidate, Sanjay Bhatia, is expected to sail through smoothly.

Advertisement

For the second seat, there will be a competition between Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who is backed by the BJP and Independents, and Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh.

To prevent poaching of its MLAs, the Congress had already taken its 31 MLAs to Kufri in Shimla. The party is also expected to hold a training session for its MLAs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP appointed Cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi as the election agent, while Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa and MLA Yogender Rana will be the counting agents.

Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and MLA Sunil Sangwan have been appointed as party representatives and party agents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts