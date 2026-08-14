BJP MP Naveen Jindal, who won flag hoisting right, to lead I-Day function in Hisar

This Independence Day will be a significant occasion for Hisar as businessman-turned-politician Naveen Jindal, a native of Hisar, returns to his hometown to hoist the Tricolour at the official Independence Day function tomorrow.

Advertisement

Jindal was born and brought up in Hisar, where he studied at St Mary’s School and later at Campus School, CCS Haryana Agricultural University (HAU). Son of late steel tycoon Om Prakash Jindal, Naveen is now BJP MP from Kurukshetra. He is also the chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. and president of Flag Foundation of India. His mother, Savitri Jindal, who is the richest woman in the country, is an Independent MLA from the Hisar Assembly constituency. She is the chairperson of OP Jindal Group.

Advertisement

Naveen Jindal was inspired by the sight of citizens proudly displaying the national flag when he was in the US. On returning to India, he continued the tradition of hoisting the Tricolour daily at his industrial premises in Raigarh. However, he was stopped under the prevailing flag code.

Advertisement

What began as a personal belief soon became a national movement. Convinced that every Indian should have the right to display the national flag with pride and dignity, Jindal pursued a decade-long legal battle. On January 23, 2004, the Supreme Court recognised the fundamental right of citizens to fly the national flag with respect and dignity, marking a landmark moment in India’s relationship with the Tricolour.

He later founded Flag Foundation of India to take this message across the country and encourage citizens, institutions and communities to develop a deeper sense of pride, respect and ownership towards the national flag.

Advertisement

On August 15, Naveen Jindal will be the chief guest at the district administration’s official function to hoist the Tricolour in Hisar.