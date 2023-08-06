BJP MP Vats alleges Pak role in arson, violence

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 5

Rajya Sabha MP and Lt Gen (retd) DP Vats sees Pakistan’s hand in the Nuh violence, alleging that external forces were trying to destabilise the country.

Addressing a press conference here today, he alleged that the violence took place at the instance and instigation of Pakistan. On the other hand, China was trying to create disturbances in the Northeast,” he said, claiming that violence in Manipur had happened through Burma on the instigation of China.

Asked about the alleged laxity on part of the local police, administration and the state government, Vats said the state government had already explained its position in the matter.

