 BJP national president JP Nadda attacks opposition parties for promoting dynastic politics : The Tribune India

Praising chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Nadda said the state government is working towards the welfare of the people and implementing schemes with responsibility and transparency

BJP national president JP Nadda at Amrit kal Sankalp rally in Kaithal. Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, September 2

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday reached at Kaithal grain market to chair BJP’s Amrit Kal Sankalp rally, in which he tried to infuse energy among party workers and leaders in the presence of the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party state president OP Dhankar.

Nadda targeted the opposition parties for promoting dynastic politics and said that the majority of the opposition parties are limited to families. He said BJP is the party which has democracy, while the Congress is limited to a party of brother and sister. “BJP takes care of all section of the society as it has democracy, while the Congress is no more a national or regional party, but has been limited to brother-sister party. Even senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after quiting the party, has raised question over leadership,” said Nadda.

Citing examples of Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Shiv Sena, TMC, RJD, PDP, SAD and others, he said that these were limited to families and now Congress has become a family party. “Those parties’ leaders are on bail and facing corruption charges, how can they get rid the society from corruption,” Nadda questioned.

Nadda said that Modi’s victories in 2014 and 2019 are a rejection of the vote bank of caste politics being driven by Congress and others. “Congress had divided people on the basis of caste, religion and region, but the BJP had made people united,” he said.

“I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho (if someone wants to enjoy the light then he/she should remembers the dark. One should not forget the previous government if wants to enjoy the good works of the present government,” said the party chief.

Praising chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Nadda said the state government is working towards the welfare of the people and implementing schemes with responsibility and transparency which has brought a change. Haryana is working extraordinary in various schemes like implementation of soil health cards, providing benefits under Ayushman cards, providing electricity and others.

The party president appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is dedicated towards the overall development of the society. The BJP government led by the PM Modi empowered women by making toilets at each household. “When PM had appealed the people of the country to make toilets from Red Fort, Congress had mocked it, but that small step has brought a change in the society,” he said.

“These were the efforts of Modi, due to which our country strongly fought with Covid and overcome the crisis. Earlier, it took decades for the vaccines of different diseases to come to India. Now we not only administered vaccines to our people, but also supplied to various countries in need. It happened because you pressed the right button during elections,” said Nadda.

Giving example of INS Vikrant, which has been inducted in the Indian Navy on Friday, he said that it was an indigenous aircraft carrier. “Now we can make our own aircraft carrier,” he said.

He salutes Haryana for its brave soldiers, farmers and also for sportspersons. He hailed sportspersons of the state for their performance in Commonwealth Games and said that contribution of Haryana’s players was outstanding.

He said that the state government has been working tremendously in the field of health as various medical colleges are being constructed across the state. A medical college is being constructed in Kaithal with the cost of 997 crores.

CM Khattar assured the party president that they will continue to serve the society with the same spirit. He counted the works being done by the state government. Khattar also thanked party workers and leaders to make the rally successful in a short notice of three days.

Accompanied by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini, Bhiwani MP Dharambir Singh, Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Kamlesh Dhanda, MLA Leela Ram, MLA Subhash Sudha, party general secrearty Ved Pal and others, party state president OP Dhankar said that Modi-Manohar jointly worked for the welfare of people and brought a big change in the society.

