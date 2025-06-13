BJP national secretary Dhankar hits back at Cong president

BJP national secretary and former Haryana Agriculture Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar, has hit back at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Any party that crosses the boundaries of political decency is ultimately held accountable by the people. Such individuals are not heard by the nation — they are firmly rejected. Prime Minister Modi does not need a certificate from someone like Kharge,” said Dhankar while addressing a news conference here on Thursday.

Kharge had recently accused PM Modi of committing 33 mistakes during his 11-year tenure and of lying on various issues. Dhankar, defending the PM, said, “Those 11 years marked the beginning of a transformative journey that aims to instil a strong national vision in every citizen — a vision that is propelling India swiftly into its “Amrit Kaal” (golden era).”

Highlighting the Modi government’s achievements, Dhankar said development had reached the last person in every segment of society.

“Over the past 11 years, the government has not only formulated, but effectively implemented schemes that have enabled India to leap forward on the global stage as a rapidly developing and resilient nation,” he said. For farmers, Dhankar said revolutionary steps like the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and direct payment had made a substantial difference in their economic well-being.