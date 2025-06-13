DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / BJP national secretary Dhankar hits back at Cong president

BJP national secretary Dhankar hits back at Cong president

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar addresses a news conference in Jhajjar on Thursday.
Advertisement

BJP national secretary and former Haryana Agriculture Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar, has hit back at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

“Any party that crosses the boundaries of political decency is ultimately held accountable by the people. Such individuals are not heard by the nation — they are firmly rejected. Prime Minister Modi does not need a certificate from someone like Kharge,” said Dhankar while addressing a news conference here on Thursday.

Kharge had recently accused PM Modi of committing 33 mistakes during his 11-year tenure and of lying on various issues. Dhankar, defending the PM, said, “Those 11 years marked the beginning of a transformative journey that aims to instil a strong national vision in every citizen — a vision that is propelling India swiftly into its “Amrit Kaal” (golden era).”

Advertisement

Highlighting the Modi government’s achievements, Dhankar said development had reached the last person in every segment of society.

“Over the past 11 years, the government has not only formulated, but effectively implemented schemes that have enabled India to leap forward on the global stage as a rapidly developing and resilient nation,” he said. For farmers, Dhankar said revolutionary steps like the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and direct payment had made a substantial difference in their economic well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts