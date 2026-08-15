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Home / Haryana / BJP national secy leads Tiranga Yatra in Badli

BJP national secy leads Tiranga Yatra in Badli

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Officials during the Tiranga Yatra at Badli town in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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BJP national secretary and former Haryana minister Om Prakash Dhankar led a Tiranga Yatra taken out in the Badli Assembly constituency on Thursday evening in honour of freedom fighters and war heroes. The yatra began at the grain market and concluded opposite Government College.

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Calling upon party workers to participate in Independence Day celebrations, Dhankar said this year’s celebrations would be special as, for the first time, the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ would be sung in its entirety during the celebrations.

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Dhankar also paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the country during the 1962 India-China War, the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, and the Kargil War. He said the day was meant to honour the brave sons of the motherland who made the supreme sacrifice for honour of the Tricolour.

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He said Independence Day was about courage and enthusiasm, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and national heroes who endured the atrocities of British rule and sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.

Former military personnel, war widows, women, youth and party workers participated enthusiastically in the yatra. BJP district president Vikas Valmiki, Zila Parishad chairman Kaptan Birdhana, Sanjay Kablana and Dinesh Kaushik were among those prominently present on the occasion.

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