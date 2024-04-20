BJP nominee strikes a chord with Kosli voters

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 19

BJP candidate from Rohtak and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma during his poll campaign on Thursday tried to strike a chord with the people in Kosli town in Rewari district, stating that Kosli was the land of martyrs and Army personnel and he had demanded the formation of Ahir regiment in the Lok Sabha.

In a bid to woo the electors, he also talked about the AIIMS project, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Majra-Bhalkhi villages (Rewari) in February.

During his poll campaign, Sharma met the people of Malayaki, Jiwda, Gurawara, Gadla, Kahnaura, Kanheri, Ushmapur, Bhairampur, Baans, Surkhpur, Pahrajwas and Chang village in the Kosli Assembly segment which played a crucial role in the victory of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kosli, dominated by the Ahir community, has a total of 2,46,432 electors in 138 villages. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sharma beat Congress nominee Deepender Hooda by 74,980 votes. Hooda is likely to be again fielded by the Congress in Rohtak.

Speaking at public meetings, Sharma accused Deepender of spreading misleading information about him with the intention of gaining political mileage. He also targeted the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Hooda, stating that the ‘parchi-kharchi’ system was prevalent at that time. “The BJP government removed this system and provided jobs on merit,” he said.

Sharma sought the votes in the name of PM, stating that Modi took several historic decisions, including the construction of the Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, and abolition of triple talaq, etc.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Sharma said the opposition parties did not have a worthwhile issue and hence they were trying to mislead the people by telling lies.

