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Home / Haryana / BJP nominees open offices, begin campaign in Sonepat

BJP nominees open offices, begin campaign in Sonepat

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:49 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain and councillors in all 22 wards began campaigning with the opening of election offices in various wards.

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Several BJP leaders, including Cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar, visited wards and inaugurated the offices of candidates.

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BJP’s candidates Anil Thakur, Hari Prakash Saini, Mukesh Bamaniya, Surender Madaan, Tribhuvan Kaushik, Sangeeta Devender Saini, Kunal Kaushik, Satpal Kataria, Meena Ramniwas, Nisha Monu, Sanjay Thekedar, Mahesh Luthra, Kiran Chandna and Sanjeev Valecha opened election offices after performing a havan.

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Jain claimed that the Congress would again face a rout in the municipal elections. Referring to his previous nine-month tenure as mayor, he said the roadmap of development of the city had been prepared and he would work with dedication.

He further said during the Congress rule in the state, the public was exploited, whereas the BJP government had prioritised transparency and development.

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