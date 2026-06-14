icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP organisational setup different from other parties: Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta

BJP organisational setup different from other parties: Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:24 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Public accusations, factional rivalries & charges of sabotage expose deepening internal turmoil in saffron party. Representational photo
Advertisement

Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta said the BJP’s organisational setup was quite different from other political parties.

Advertisement

“While the Opposition parties become inactive after elections, the BJP always stays active, engages in public service and nation-building,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

Addressing a felicitation ceremony held for her in Jagadhri, she thanked loyal party workers for making the BJP world’s largest democratic political party, with over 140 million members.

Advertisement

She called on party workers to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries and assist in resolving their problems.

Speaking on PM Narendra Modi’s 12 years in the office, Gupta said these 12 years of the Modi government had been dedicated to good governance, development and public welfare.

Advertisement

She said schemes such as Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Startup India, Digital India, National Education Policy, Mudra Yojana, Khelo India and a number of other welfare schemes had opened new doors of opportunity for youth. “Today’s youth are not just job seekers, but also job creators. This youth power is providing new energy to the resolve for a self-reliant and developed India,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the BJP government would be formed in neighbouring Punjab as well in the near future.

“Winning the booth, winning the election is the basic mantra of the BJP and with this thought, all workers should make their booths stronger,” BJP state chief said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts