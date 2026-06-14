BJP organisational setup different from other parties: Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta

Haryana BJP chief Dr Archana Gupta said the BJP’s organisational setup was quite different from other political parties.

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“While the Opposition parties become inactive after elections, the BJP always stays active, engages in public service and nation-building,” Gupta said.

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Addressing a felicitation ceremony held for her in Jagadhri, she thanked loyal party workers for making the BJP world’s largest democratic political party, with over 140 million members.

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She called on party workers to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries and assist in resolving their problems.

Speaking on PM Narendra Modi’s 12 years in the office, Gupta said these 12 years of the Modi government had been dedicated to good governance, development and public welfare.

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She said schemes such as Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Startup India, Digital India, National Education Policy, Mudra Yojana, Khelo India and a number of other welfare schemes had opened new doors of opportunity for youth. “Today’s youth are not just job seekers, but also job creators. This youth power is providing new energy to the resolve for a self-reliant and developed India,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the BJP government would be formed in neighbouring Punjab as well in the near future.

“Winning the booth, winning the election is the basic mantra of the BJP and with this thought, all workers should make their booths stronger,” BJP state chief said.