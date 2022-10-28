BJP outperformed old govts in just 8 yrs: Amit Shah

Faridabad, October 27
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that the double-engine government of the BJP in the state had outperformed the previous rule of about 48 years by other governments in just eight years and ended the reign of corruption, nepotism, regional imbalance and casteism.
5,000 cops deployed for security
- With 5,000 policemen deployed for security, the traffic movement remained curtailed on many routes and roads since Wednesday evening, resulting in inconvenience to commuters.
- A number of private school buses had been hired or deployed for transportation of attendees from various parts, it is reported.
First to have gas stove in every house
Haryana is the first state to become smoke free due to the availability of gas stove in every house. while it ranks second in foodgrain and milk production. It has made the country proud in sports and has educated village panchayats. Amit Shah, Home Minister
Shah also formally laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,600-crore Orbital Rail Corridor between Palwal and Sonepat and inaugurated the Rs 59-crore Rail Coach Factory Renovation project in Sonepat, Elevated Rail Track in Rohtak (Rs 315 crore) and the Police Housing Complex at Bhondsi in Gurugram, virtually.
Addressing the “Jan Utthan Rally” organised to mark the completion of eight-year rule of the BJP, Shah said the government headed by Manohar Lal had spearheaded unprecedented growth to make the state number one in many spheres. He said the vital element of the present rule was the rooting out of corruption and nepotism in the state, which, he said had prevailed till the BJP took over. In his address that ran for a little over 20 minutes, he described the previous governance as a rule of corruption and “goondaism”. Taking a dig at the previous Congress rule, he said the Hooda government marked the rule of 3 Ds (Darbari, Damaad and Dealers). He claimed that the state had attained the top spot in sectors such as IT, sports, education, exports and industries, and this was not possible without a good and transparent rule. Reading out the achievements of the state government he said “While the state has become open defecation free, the economic growth rate is between six and 10 per cent. The state has made major transformation,” he said.
