 BJP outperformed old govts in just 8 yrs: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

BJP outperformed old govts in just 8 yrs: Amit Shah

Addresses Jan Utthan Rally; lays foundation stone of Rs 6,600 crore project

BJP outperformed old govts in just 8 yrs: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Jan Utthan Rally in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that the double-engine government of the BJP in the state had outperformed the previous rule of about 48 years by other governments in just eight years and ended the reign of corruption, nepotism, regional imbalance and casteism.

5,000 cops deployed for security

  • With 5,000 policemen deployed for security, the traffic movement remained curtailed on many routes and roads since Wednesday evening, resulting in inconvenience to commuters.
  • A number of private school buses had been hired or deployed for transportation of attendees from various parts, it is reported.

First to have gas stove in every house

Haryana is the first state to become smoke free due to the availability of gas stove in every house. while it ranks second in foodgrain and milk production. It has made the country proud in sports and has educated village panchayats. Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah also formally laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,600-crore Orbital Rail Corridor between Palwal and Sonepat and inaugurated the Rs 59-crore Rail Coach Factory Renovation project in Sonepat, Elevated Rail Track in Rohtak (Rs 315 crore) and the Police Housing Complex at Bhondsi in Gurugram, virtually.

Addressing the “Jan Utthan Rally” organised to mark the completion of eight-year rule of the BJP, Shah said the government headed by Manohar Lal had spearheaded unprecedented growth to make the state number one in many spheres. He said the vital element of the present rule was the rooting out of corruption and nepotism in the state, which, he said had prevailed till the BJP took over. In his address that ran for a little over 20 minutes, he described the previous governance as a rule of corruption and “goondaism”. Taking a dig at the previous Congress rule, he said the Hooda government marked the rule of 3 Ds (Darbari, Damaad and Dealers). He claimed that the state had attained the top spot in sectors such as IT, sports, education, exports and industries, and this was not possible without a good and transparent rule. Reading out the achievements of the state government he said “While the state has become open defecation free, the economic growth rate is between six and 10 per cent. The state has made major transformation,” he said.

#amit shah #faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

2
Punjab

Motorcycles ‘used’ for transporting wheat: Punjab Vigilance unearths scam in Ferozepur

3
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

4
Nation

German student visa norms for Indians get tough

5
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

6
Nation

AstraZeneca shot linked to 30 pc higher risk of rare blood clots compared to Pfizer: Global study

7
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

8
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

9
Nation

PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of free trade agreement

10
Haryana

1,000 cops guard Gurugram garbage pickers amid stir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete ‘unfinished task’ of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...

Every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security: PM Modi at home ministers’ meet

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...

‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...

Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government

Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government

Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...

‘Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it’: Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

Justice at last, says family of fake encounter victim

Amritsar: Construction of flyovers on bypass road leads to jams

22-year-old Paras wants to create awareness on thalassaemia

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire engulfs liquor factory in Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

‘Zero waste’ Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh this time

CITCO plans beverage counters for Rock Garden, Bird Park

‘Dry day’ in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

‘Dry day’ in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Court extends police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu by 3 days

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

No check on overloaded vehicles plying in Patiala city

Three sewerage connections snapped, 7 dairy farmers challaned in Patiala

Fogging carried out at Patiala's dengue-hit tractor market