BJP picks Bishnoi’s son for byelection

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 8

The BJP on Saturday fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of a former Chief Minister, the late Bhajan Lal, for the Assembly bypoll in Adampur.

Bhavya (29) is the third-generation politician from the Bhajan Lal family and its fifth member to contest from Adampur. The family has been winning the seat since 1968 and has a streak of 15 victories. Bhajan Lal had represented this segment nine times in the Haryana Assembly (1968, 1972, 1977, 1982, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2005 and 2008).

While his father Kuldeep Bishnoi won this seat four times in 1998, 2009, 2014 and 2019. Bhavya’s grandmother Jasma Devi and mother Renuka Bishnoi too had got elected once each from here in 1987 and 2011, respectively. Bishnoi won this seat in the 2019 Assembly poll on the Congress ticket, but recently resigned from the Assembly when he switched over to the BJP. Kuldeep was lobbying for the ticket for his son.

The BJP nominee, Bhavya, had contested the last Lok Sabha poll on the Congress ticket from the Hisar parliamentary constituency in the 2019 General Election. However, the home segment gave the jitters to the Bishnoi family in the Lok Sabha poll when Bhavya trailed by 23,227 votes in the Adampur Assembly segment and lost his security deposit when he polled 1,84,369 votes.

He studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later at the University of Oxford’s St Antony’s College to pursue Master of Science in Contemporary India.