BJP plans Rohtak march after two face-offs with Congress

Rohtak’s political temperature is set to rise further after two face-offs between the BJP and the Congress within a fortnight over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of ‘vote chori’. The ruling BJP has announced a pad-yatra in the city on November 1, to be led by its national president, Nitin Nabin.

The march, being organised under the BJP’s “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, will also be attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Archana Gupta. The event coincides with Haryana Day.

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With Nabin’s visit approaching, the BJP has stepped up preparations. On Wednesday evening, Gupta chaired a meeting of party functionaries at the party office in Rohtak to review the arrangements.

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The meeting discussed the programme’s schedule, coordination among party units, participation of workers and logistical arrangements. Gupta urged party functionaries to work together, discharge their responsibilities and ensure the success of the march.

“The campaign seeks to highlight democratic values, political accountability and issues concerning public interest. The presence of the party’s national president at the Rohtak pad-yatra will boost the morale of workers. The Haryana Day event will further strengthen organisational unity and public outreach,” Gupta said.

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The BJP is also organising pad-yatras in other Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana as part of the campaign. The march in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 1, with former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participating.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will join a pad-yatra in Karnal on November 5. On the same day, he will inaugurate a memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the 1857 uprising at Ambala Cantonment and address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan there.

“The inauguration of the memorial will be an important initiative to honour the contributions and sacrifices of the heroes of the 1857 freedom struggle,” Gupta said.

BJP state vice-president Jawahar Saini, former ministers Krishan Murti Hooda and Manish Grover, former Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, and state BJP media co-in-charge Shamsher Singh Khark were among those present at the meeting.