‘BJP posters still on walls’, Congress wants DC to act

Rohtak, March 27
The Congress has alleged violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP in a complaint lodged with the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.
In the complaint, the Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra, has stated that wall printings and flex-boards of the ruling party were still there on public property. The MLA has demanded that these prints and boards be removed within 24 hours and an FIR be registered in this regard.
“An FIR should be registered under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and also violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of India,” the complaint reads.Photographs of wall prints and flex-boards have been enclosed with the complaint.
