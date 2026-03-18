BJP preparing to induct six Congress legislators

With the cross-voters of the Congress camp standing exposed following the Rajya Sabha elections, all eyes are on the action the party will initiate against them, even as sources in the BJP said preparations were afoot to induct them into the party.

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BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal’s gamble may have fallen short — and it revealed Congress fault lines. “We had nothing to lose by backing an Independent. The Congress won but we managed to drive home the point that Hooda cannot hold his flock together. Over the few weeks, after clearance from the party top brass, the BJP is likely to induct over half a dozen MLAs,” a senior leader stated.

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While Congress general secretary incharge BK Hariprasad said show-cause notices would be served soon, Hooda said, “These individuals should voluntarily resign, failing which the party will initiate disciplinary action against them. They will be taught a lesson, not just by the party but also their respective constituencies,” he said.

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The first resignation came from Ramkishen Gujjar, a working president of the Congress. He submitted it to the party high command this morning. Meanwhile, in the BJP camp, sources said this election proved to be a loyalty test for those Congress MLAs who had been approaching the BJP leadership for their work and pledging support. “We wanted to see if they would openly come out in our favour when the need arose. They did,” a senior party functionary said.

Additionally, the BJP saw an opportunity to strengthen its position ahead of upcoming delimitation, which could expand avenues for political adjustments and seat sharing. Meanwhile, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli asserted that Congress’ claims of unity had fallen flat, alleging that its MLAs were “pressured and tortured.”

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Meanwhile, Hooda clarified that Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats had voted for the party candidate after his name surfaced on social media as one of the cross-voters. However, a disillusioned Vats said the Congress did not value loyalists and those who worked hard. “I am very disturbed after finding my name on the list. I will quit the party soon,” he said.