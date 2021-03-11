BJP president Nadda and Haryana CM Khattar inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 9

BJP president JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated the Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Cantonment.

The cancer care centre built on the premises of civil hospital in Ambala Cantt has been constructed at a cost of Rs 72.11 crore.

Nadda, along with Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, state president OP Dhankar and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel were briefed about the project by the health officials.

Health Minister Anil Vij said the cancer centre is equipped with the latest facilities; a linear accelerator machine at a cost of Rs 18 crore has been installed for the treatment of cancer.

The centre would bring relief to cancer patients of not only Haryana but from the neighbouring states as well, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said health facilities are being strengthened in Haryana. Apparently targeting Arvind Kejriwal for doling out freebies, Khattar announced that pension would be given to cancer patients at stages 3 and 4.