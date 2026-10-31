BJP president Nabin to lead anti-Congress rally in Hooda den Rohtak tomorrow

BJP chief Nitin Nabin will lead a rally in Haryana's Rohtak tomorrow to counter the Congress build-up against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi on Sunday.

The BJP said Nabin will lead “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao (Save Democracy, End Anarchy)” Padyatra in Rohtak (Haryana) as a counter to "lies and chaos spread by the opposition”.

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The march will commence tomorrow at 11 am from the Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground in Rohtak and culminate at D-Park in Model Town.

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At the conclusion of the padyatra, the BJP national president will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at D-Park.

"This initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party is far more than a political event; it represents a resolute ideological movement against the falsehoods, conspiracies and unrest engineered by a desperate opposition. Driven by the pledge of "LoktantraBachao, Arajakta Hatao", every BJP karyakarta is reaching every village and household to dismantle the opposition's false narratives and bring the facts directly to the people," the BJP said.

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The state BJP president, senior party leadership, thousands of dedicated party ‘karyakartas’ and local residents will participate in large numbers in this key march on Sunday.