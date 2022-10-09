BJP promoting dynastic politics in Adampur: Dhanda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 8

State AAP convener Anurag Dhanda today said the nomination of Bhavya Bishnoi by the BJP for the Adampur byelection indicated that it had no problem with dynastic politics.

Addressing a press meet, he said the people of Adampur wanted to get rid of dynastic politics. “They are eager to give AAP an opportunity as we talk about the basic issues of education and health, etc. If the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi can get education in foreign universities, why not a student belonging to a middle-class family? The BJP candidate and the Bishnoi family will have to give answer to this question,” he stated.

Dhanda alleged that it seemed that the BJP and the Congress were hand in glove.

Mountaineer Rohtas Khileri joined AAP today.