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Home / Haryana / BJP protests against Cong president Kharge in Ambala

BJP protests against Cong president Kharge in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders protest in Ambala Cantonment on Monday.
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BJP leaders and workers led by Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Monday held a protest in Ambala Cantonment.

They criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘Modi ka baap bhi jyaega’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The BJP leaders burned an effigy of the Congress national president and said the country would never tolerate the insult of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing the party workers, Anil Vij said, “If opposition leaders want to express their views, they should do so in a dignified and culturally appropriate manner. India is a democracy where different political parties are entitled to hold differing opinions. Reviewing the functioning of the government and examining its policies are legitimate rights of every opposition party. However, the Opposition must also observe certain standards and ethical boundaries. The Congress and other opposition parties had been rejected by the people across the country.”

Vij claimed that the people of the country had rejected the Congress party. The continued presence of BJP governments in the country had left the Congress so frustrated that it had lost its mental balance.

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The Haryana minister said why anyone’s parents needed to be dragged into political disputes and why a person’s means of earning a livelihood should be mocked simply because they come from an ordinary family.

He said if any party wanted a “change of regime,” it should approach the people, explain its policies, point out shortcomings in the government’s programmes and win public support. There was nothing wrong with an opposition party winning elections and forming a government. However, he warned that using the slogan “Change the regime” to create anarchy would not be tolerated on Indian soil.

Vij said the opposition had now decided to gather lakhs of people in Delhi on November 1. There was a risk of violence similar to incidents witnessed in France, Bangladesh and Nepal. The people were politically aware and exercised their voting rights according to their own judgment and choice.

Vij warned the Congress to exercise restraint in its language, actions and thinking, saying that the country would never forgive those who disrespected its culture. He further said that political differences should be expressed in a dignified manner.

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