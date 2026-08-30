DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / BJP protests against Congress leaders in Panipat

BJP protests against Congress leaders in Panipat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:34 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and other leaders during the protest at Panipat on Saturday.
Advertisement

The BJP on Saturday burnt the effigies of Congress leaders for their “unruly and irresponsible politics”. Party workers, led by Minister for Panchayat and Development Krishan Lal Panwar, gathered near the Mini Secretariat and raised slogans against the Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Advertisement

Panwar alleged that Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal snatched a poster from a Dalit MLA, Jarnail Singh, during a protest at Chandigarh, which showed the party’s anti-Dalit mindset.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at Hooda, Panwar said during the protest, Hooda was seen elbowing a police official twice. He also objected to the question raised by INLD leader Aditya Chautala regarding CM Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Punjab and his turban. The minister said Chautala should have refrained from making such remarks.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts