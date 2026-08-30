BJP protests against Congress leaders in Panipat

The BJP on Saturday burnt the effigies of Congress leaders for their “unruly and irresponsible politics”. Party workers, led by Minister for Panchayat and Development Krishan Lal Panwar, gathered near the Mini Secretariat and raised slogans against the Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

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Panwar alleged that Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal snatched a poster from a Dalit MLA, Jarnail Singh, during a protest at Chandigarh, which showed the party’s anti-Dalit mindset.

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Taking a dig at Hooda, Panwar said during the protest, Hooda was seen elbowing a police official twice. He also objected to the question raised by INLD leader Aditya Chautala regarding CM Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Punjab and his turban. The minister said Chautala should have refrained from making such remarks.