BJP protests Kharge’s ‘baap’ jibe, targets Cong over EVMs and SIR

The BJP, led by its state president Archana Gupta, on Monday took out a protest march in Rohtak against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters termed Kharge’s statement, “Modi ka baap bhi jaayega”, an insult to the Prime Minister and the nation.

Addressing party workers, Gupta launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had lost its political relevance and that its leaders were resorting to derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister out of frustration. She claimed the comments reflected the thinking of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who, she said, continued to influence the party’s functioning.

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Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gupta said Booth Level Officers had carried out door-to-door voter verification, with Booth Level Agents of various political parties also participating in the exercise. Citing Election Commission data, she said around 13.39 crore voter entries across the country had been flagged under categories such as deceased, permanently shifted, absent or unavailable, and duplicate voters.

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Questioning the Opposition’s criticism of the exercise, Gupta asked whether deceased persons, duplicate entries and voters who had permanently shifted should continue to remain on electoral rolls. She also clarified that the draft electoral roll was not final and that eligible voters could seek inclusion through Form 6.

Taking on the Congress over its criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Gupta said Opposition parties remained silent when they won elections but questioned the voting system after defeats. “If votes were being stolen through EVMs, how did Congress increase its Lok Sabha tally from 56 seats in 2019 to 99 in 2024?” she asked.

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Gupta said political parties should substantiate their allegations with evidence. She added that BJP workers would take information about the SIR exercise and the electoral process to the public through press conferences and padyatras across the state.

“The Opposition’s attempts to weaken democratic institutions will not be allowed to succeed,” she said.