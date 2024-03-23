BJP publicity material not removed, Congress to file complaint: MLA

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 22

Local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra raised questions over the non-removal of hoardings of the BJP, alleging violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and said they would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

“Hoardings of the ruling party are still put up despite the imposition of the MCC, which is a violation of the ECI’s guidelines. We will lodge a complaint regarding the same,” said Batra.

Flying squads and special teams have been deployed to remove political hoardings in Rohtak.

As per the guidelines issued under the model code of conduct, all political hoardings and other publicity material have to be removed within 72 hours of the imposition of the MCC.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ajay Kumar reviewed the functioning of the flying squads and took reports regarding compliance with the MCC guidelines from the assistant returning officers. He also issued the necessary directions to the field officials during a meeting held today. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on vulnerability mapping, which is done to identify the persons, groups and other factors that can obstruct the polling process.

“Conducting free and fair elections is the topmost priority of the district administration,” said DC Kumar.

Teams deployed by the local authorities have been removing the political posters and hoardings from the city ever since the announcement of elections and imposition of the MCC.

However, several hoardings can still be seen displayed in the city. Such hoardings have been put up at the entrance of Mansarovar Park, located opposite the residence of the local Superintendent of Police (SP).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Rohtak