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Home / Haryana / BJP puts up united front in Faridabad

BJP puts up united front in Faridabad

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers in Faridabad on Sunday.
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The BJP presented a united face in south Haryana on Sunday, with Union and state leaders walking together in a padyatra in Faridabad under its ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign. The party used the march to take on the Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The padyatra began at BK Chowk, also known as Mata Ji Chowk, in NIT Faridabad and ended at Hardware Chowk. According to the party, thousands of workers and residents joined, and the march was meant to carry a message of democratic values, good governance and development.

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The BJP leaders said democracy is strengthened by respect for constitutional institutions, public trust and the participation of aware citizens.

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